Letter: On anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where was the GOP?

While watching the insurrection anniversary, I had to ask myself, when are the Republicans going to give a damn? Only two Republicans attended: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Over 30 years ago, I took an oath to defend the Constitution and protect America from enemies, foreign and domestic. I'm disgusted the Republicans took the same oath, and have completely ignored its significance.

During my career, I was afforded the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., dozens of times. I could never wait to visit the Mall, Arlington National Cemetery, and all the other wonderful sites.

I have a picture of me standing next to the statue of Will Rogers, Oklahoma's favorite son. I have to wonder what he would think of our Oklahoma representatives today.

I saw a recent poll stating 34% of Americans say violence against government is sometimes justified. I have no words.

I am afraid I will never see the death of the big lie.

I would like to take back my vote for President Ronald Regan, please.