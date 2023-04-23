Gov. Kevin Stitt struck again, according a Tulsa World story ("'Real loss for the state': Gov. Kevin Stitt disbands state homelessness council," April 14). This time he has thrown out the Interagency Council on Homelessness, citing his conviction that small government dictates the council's dissolution.

It's part of his ongoing campaign to by-golly reduce the footprint of the government as advocated and saluted by his political party.

But, this council is not funded by the state, so it has no impact on the size of our state’s government.

What? That’s right.

During the last eight years, despite considerable progress to care for individuals without an address, the rate of chronic homelessness has overwhelmed even those efforts by rising upwards of 115%. Unsheltered homelessness has increased 62%.

So, the citizen-run organization closely associated with the nonprofit Oklahoma Mental Health Association is kaput?

Stitt expects his Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse to pick up the slack, while losing all the momentum of the disbanded council. Thus, expanding the need for larger, not smaller, government.

Am I missing something? Maybe my age is catching up with me and my reasoning is in deep left field. Maybe our benevolent leader will continue his mission to please his political base by shrinking the footprint of state government by blowing up other task forces.

Why not? A few months ago, he attempted to disband the Sexual Assault Task Force that aids rape victims. Stitt is on a roll.

