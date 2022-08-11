Letter: Older folks know our history, and how to deal with hard times

The education system is wrong by leaving out the part of American history on slavery. That is part of our history that cannot be changed.
Americans over 60 years old know history because in the years from 1950-80, there was a bright spot when TVs, computers, air conditioners and microwaves were invented.
The kids today do not have any hard times. Mommy and daddy give them anything they want. The older people know what it takes for a successful life in America.
