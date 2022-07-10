Letter: Oklahoma's trigger laws will do more harm than good

State Rep. Stan May and state Sen. Joe Newhouse need to think about what they're doing by passing trigger laws. This will get people killed due to a number of reasons.

Outlawing abortions is like a wound nurse putting a Band-Aid on bomb victim, sending them on their way, and then telling them if they have any problems then they shouldn't have been a victim.

Let's look instead at the reason why people get abortions instead, such as not wanting kids, having too many, not being in a safe place and so many other reasons.

Our legislators will have more blood on your hands from lack of abortions than they really want.

