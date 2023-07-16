Recently while registering a vehicle, I asked to have my “real” driver’s license transferred to Oklahoma from another state. I was surprised to learn that Oklahoma doesn’t have one-stop licensing systems, as many other states do.

I was told only three Department of Public Safety offices in Tulsa County deal with driver’s licenses. I was warned it would likely take all day to get a license at any location.

The phones were never answered for an appointment. Online appointments were available in three or four locations more than 200 to 300 miles away.

After 16 days of trying to find an appointment, I feared my license would expire and drove to a Broken Arrow location. The waiting line extended the length of the strip mall.

Nearly 200 people had stood outside since 4 a.m., waiting as the day’s heat rose higher.

The agency had only one working agent all day except for about 1½ hours at midday, when two other agents worked at two stations. Countless other citizens from Tulsa and surrounding counties were turned away.

The waiting room was filthy, stagnant and unsanitary. At 4:20 p.m., the remaining few of us were told to leave the agency as it closed at 4:45 p.m.

This state agency fails Oklahoma taxpayers each day. Those with family and work obligations were forced to experience incompetence threatening their very livelihood. Most left empty handed and were told to come back to experience the same failure.

Why does the state of Oklahoma expect its taxpaying citizens to tolerate a malfunctioning tax-supported agency?

