I would say that headline on the front page, "Oklahoma 41st in CNBC 'top states for business' rankings," (June 12) is a report card on Gov. Kevin Stitt and his administration.

We were promised by him to be in the top 10 lists in America.

We are, just it's apparently the top 10 in every bad list. At the bottom of every good list, you also find Oklahoma in the last 10.

This is after one term and one year of Stitt's leadership. Coupled with the enormous deficiencies of the former eight-year catastrophic Republican puddle, we are left desperate for good leadership.

This shines a bad light on Stitt. I hope Oklahomans can wake up and quit voting for people who destroy our trust and state.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.