Carbon capture projects can help strengthen Oklahoma’s economy by reducing the greenhouse emissions from oil and gas production, power generation and various industrial activities, as discussed in the recent opinion piece “Oklahoma holds potential to be a global leader in carbon removal” (June 22).

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) can help reduce carbon emissions in sectors that are difficult to decarbonize — including cement, steel and manufacturing. CCS technology also can help America reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector.

A recent study found that over a 15-year period, Oklahoma could create an annual average of up to 2,630 CCS project jobs and sustain 800 ongoing operations jobs at industrial and power facilities while capturing 9.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

This would help the environment and generate up to $6.8 billion in private investment.

Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas companies are helping drive emissions reduction breakthroughs. Through The Environmental Partnership, they are developing new technologies and practices to reduce emissions in the state and across America.

Additionally, my organization’s Climate Action Framework outlines how government and industry can work together to make needed production cleaner.

Given the Sooner State’s long track record of energy development, it is fully capable of becoming a global leader in carbon removal. Policymakers should take advantage of this opportunity by prioritizing the innovation and funding of carbon capture projects to help ensure that this exciting technology reaches its full potential.

Editor's Note: Mark Green is a blogger at the American Petroleum Institute.

