Letter: Oklahoma's method of capital punishment is a cruel end

A recent story about lethal injections (“Execution challenge rejected,” June 7) noted that “U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot...wrote, ‘Rarely, in any field of litigation, does a court see and hear well qualified expert witnesses giving expert testimony as squarely — and emphatically...as in this case.’”

Dr. Ervin Yen (the expert witness) told Friot that Oklahoma’s “execution protocol is adequate to carry out an execution in as humane a way as possible.”

However (and this is crux of this matter), as anyone in the right-to-die group Compassionate Choices knows, an overdose of heroin is one of the most humane ways to end anyone’s life, whether voluntarily, or by the murder (a.k.a., execution) committed on behalf of the religious voters of Oklahoma.

Let’s face the fact: As of now, the majority of voters in Oklahoma elect representatives who want those sentenced to die to face the very real possibility of experiencing a gruesome death.

