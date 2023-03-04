If you are a student of American history, you have read about McCarthyism. Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy served from 1947 until his 1957 death.

Fear of communism was common in the U.S. during the Cold War. McCarthy used this fear to gain publicity by claiming spies and communist sympathizers had infiltrated the State Department.

In 1953, McCarthy gained power as he became Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chair. Abusing his position during hearings, he and his chief counsel, Roy Cohn, grilled and insulted numerous witnesses.

McCarthy's demise began when attorney Joseph Welch represented the U.S. Army at a hearing.

When McCarthy charged one of Welch's attorneys with communist organization ties, Welch responded: "Until this moment, senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness."

McCarthy attempted to continue, but Welch interrupted, "Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?"

Welch's words made the difference. In 1954, the Senate voted 67-22 to censure McCarthy.

History repeats itself. Oklahoma now has a modern McCarthy in State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Walters seeks daily publicity by criticizing and threatening public schools.

Rep. Mark McBride, House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee for Education chairman, is stepping into Welch's role. His House Bill 2569 would limit Walters' power. It passed the committee 10-1.

McBride's observation: "I want to put this gentleman in a box. … We have got to focus on public education and not his crazy destruction of public education."

