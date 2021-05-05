Letter: Oklahoma's legislative behavior, actions holding Oklahoma back

I have family in North Carolina and Missouri and am amazed at how much industry there is in both states.

When my family visits from those states, they say, “We forgot how bad your roads are.”

Why would industry want to locate in a state with poor roads and poor funding for the education of their children or employees?

Why would industry want to locate in a state that attracts national attention nearly every week for some crazy action by the Legislature or a legislator who attacks Vice President Kamala Harris?

Our state would attract more tourists if we would have welcome centers open with functioning restrooms. Our state parks are improving but have a long way to go to get them up to the standards of more welcoming states.

Why do we keep lowering taxes when our state is falling apart?

