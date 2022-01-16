 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oklahoma's elected officials need to speak the truth about Jan. 6
Letter: Oklahoma's elected officials need to speak the truth about Jan. 6

Why does our congressional delegation believe they have no responsibility to rise above politics, demand accountability, and speak the truth?

What more could have happened on Jan. 6, 2021, that would encourage our leaders to stand up and protect our country's democratic republic? Are they so intimidated by the former president and his inability to accept his loss that they are willing to be complicit in his lies and behavior?

The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of American democracy. The crimes of Trump and his followers was an attempted coup to overturn legal norms of governance and accountable behavior.

Positions of public authority can bring out the best, and sometimes the worst, in people. Every public employee, whether by employment or election, serves a constituency to which they should be responsible.

Isn't it time for those who are supposed to be representing Oklahoma's citizens to demonstrate that responsibility?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons
