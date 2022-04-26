Letter: Oklahoma's abortion ban is a good thing

Oklahoma’s new law, the “total abortion ban” is a good thing. This ban is akin to abolishing a deplorable act like slavery.
It's time to stop abortion. I encourage the governor and my representatives to implement the law no matter how many injunctions and lawsuits filed, no matter the fines or the number and size of protests.
If anti-birthing proponents care about women with unwanted babies, they should use money reserved for legal fights to spirit pregnant women to out-of- state abortion clinics, and provide recovery care and support for the survivors. The rest of Oklahoma will raise up a bumper crop of brand spanking-new children.
