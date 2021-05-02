Letter: Oklahomans needs to look at innovative ways to improve infrastructure

Part of a successful economy includes a strong, well-maintained infrastructure.

Over the past few years, crumbling roads continue to get ignored, and parking lots in major shopping centers have more craters than the surface of the moon (figuratively speaking).

And, our power and utilities can't keep up with demand because of poor planning on behalf of our leaders.

I hope all Oklahomans agree that we need a serious look at how we take care of what we have and find new innovative ways to maintain our infrastructure.

It's a long-term investment that results in a large return. It not only attracts customers to retail areas but also promotes safety along our roads.

It's a no-brainer, we must act now!

