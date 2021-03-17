Letter: Oklahomans cannot allow blatant misuse of power to go unchecked

I read with alarm the articles regarding the proposed changes to the state auditor and the Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments.
These blatant power grabs are extremely petty at best and unconscionably corrupt at worst.
I’m not buying Sen. Paul Rosino's assertion that the Epic Charter School co-founder didn’t bring up such legislation. Campaign contributions from the co-founded coincide with the introduction of a bill that would block the state auditor from doing her job ("Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation," March 10).
Audits should never be allowed to be overturned just because the department/business/person doesn’t like the results.
That completely defeats the purpose of the state auditor.
The legislation wanting to change the Tulsa and Oklahoma county health department structure does the same thing ("Oklahoma House votes to give governor more control over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments," March 11).
Sometimes urban counties will have different needs than rural counties.
It’s time for Oklahoma to start electing people who truly represent our best interests instead of catering to their own.
We need elected officials and representatives to spend their time on useful bills that improve Oklahomans’ lives instead of helping only a few or no one at all.
Something is truly rotten in the state of Denmark if we allow such blatant misapplication of power to go unchecked.
But don’t blame me, I voted for Drew Edmondson for governor.
