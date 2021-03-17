Letter: Oklahomans cannot allow blatant misuse of power to go unchecked

I read with alarm the articles regarding the proposed changes to the state auditor and the Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments.

These blatant power grabs are extremely petty at best and unconscionably corrupt at worst.

I’m not buying Sen. Paul Rosino's assertion that the Epic Charter School co-founder didn’t bring up such legislation. Campaign contributions from the co-founded coincide with the introduction of a bill that would block the state auditor from doing her job ("Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation," March 10).

Audits should never be allowed to be overturned just because the department/business/person doesn’t like the results.

That completely defeats the purpose of the state auditor.