Letter: Oklahomans being darn redneck about guns
Being a Second Amendment state is ridiculous.

So, no way ever to take a gun away. What about a criminal? What about a mental health issue?

With recent events, it doesn't look like flooding the U.S. with more guns is working. It's creating paranoia. 

A recent letter suggested needing a 30-round clip to ward off criminals  ("Real uses for an AR-15 rifle," April 21).

Hello, we live in 2021. I have a small .380 pistol. No need for anything else unless I go deer hunting, which I do not.

Is an AR-15 good for deer hunting? Anything more than a 30-round clip is not necessary.

Come on Oklahoma, don't be so darn redneck. 

John Bell, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World’s March 28 editorial: “Breaches of faith”
