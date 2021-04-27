Letter: Oklahomans being darn redneck about guns

Being a Second Amendment state is ridiculous.
So, no way ever to take a gun away. What about a criminal? What about a mental health issue?
With recent events, it doesn't look like flooding the U.S. with more guns is working. It's creating paranoia.
A recent letter suggested needing a 30-round clip to ward off criminals ("Real uses for an AR-15 rifle," April 21).
Hello, we live in 2021. I have a small .380 pistol. No need for anything else unless I go deer hunting, which I do not.
Is an AR-15 good for deer hunting? Anything more than a 30-round clip is not necessary.
Come on Oklahoma, don't be so darn redneck.
John Bell, Tulsa
