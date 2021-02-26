Letter: Oklahoma voters clearly like red

Last fall, we heard about the coming "blue wave." There was no blue wave.

Not only did the Republicans win all 77 counties in Oklahoma. When we look at the individual counties, 70 counties had zero precincts that voted Democratic. That is one more than in 2016.

Seventeen counties had one or more precincts that voted Democratic. Nine of those counties only had a single precinct that voted Democratic.

Compare that to 2016, when there were only eight counties with a single Democratic precinct. Donald Trump won 1,776 precincts in 2020, compared to 1,966 in 2016.

For doubters, look at the following results by precinct for the following counties: Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Creek, LeFlore, Logan, McCurtain, Muskogee, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Logan, Pittsburg and Wagoner counties were include because they had one or two precincts vote Democratic in 2016, but zero in 2020.

