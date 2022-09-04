Letter: Oklahoma values should not mimic Trump's values

All of our GOP congressional candidates are bragging about ex-President Donald Trump’s strong endorsement.
This is a president who cheated on his wives, paid off prostitutes, cheated on his taxes, lied about losing the 2020 election, tried to steal the presidency after he lost and now is accused of taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Our Oklahoma congressmen keep on defending Trump and then claim to have “Oklahoma values.” Are lying, cheating and stealing Oklahoma values? Why don’t any of our congressmen hold Trump accountable?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.