Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Despite claims to make this a top state if elected, we have had no measurable improvements since Kevin Stitt came into office as governor. We are the worst in female incarceration despite a brief photo op release of a hundred or so, followed by the revelation that a convicted, recidivist murderer was also released.

He has been very consistent in his attempts to insult and undermine the tribal communities and is attempting to overturn a Supreme Court decision under the guise of “helping them.”

Sadly, he is not able to work constructively with the veterans, firing those on the state Veterans Commission. He fired the doctors on the state Health Commission. He is actively imposing the same Medicaid strategies that have failed in the past despite the recommendations for improvement.

He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates.

