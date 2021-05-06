Letter: Oklahoma ugliness on display

The last four years have put Oklahoma’s ugliness on full display.

Conservative Oklahomans would rather see their neighbors die than be inconvenienced by masks or social distancing or vaccines. They would rather vote for a known liar and con artist to “own the libs” than pursue a course of action that would benefit them.

They would rather support lesser gun restrictions and persecute minorities than repair our crumbling infrastructure and educate our children.

It seems that they would rather hurt anyone and destroy anything than admit that their views are wrong.

Sadly, not much has changed.

I frequently see people lamenting how Oklahoma used to be a better place, and I wonder what state they’re talking about.

I’ve seen this ugliness my whole life: an unending desire by the so-called Moral Majority to force people to conform to a perverse view of Christianity, to hand the keys of government over to the greediest and least-qualified, to oppress anyone who is different.

That’s the spirit of Oklahoma that I’ve known my whole life. It’s just become more openly vulgar and willfully ignorant.