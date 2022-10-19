Letter: Oklahoma, Tulsa continue to be leaders in industry

In the wake of the American Trade War with China, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russian war in Ukraine, it is important to understand the strength of the American economy. In this and every election, please support a strong and robust economy for Oklahoma businesses and families.

Oklahoma continues to be the American leader on the economy, energy, business, arts, and technology. Tulsa was recently ranked as the leader for global business investment and global business in the Financial Times and is the global center for thought and business for the world.

I am currently serving my second elected two-year term in a national leadership position for all Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana as the National Council Representative for the United Nations Association of the United States of America with leadership meetings in Washington D.C. and the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

It is my honor to represent the oil and gas states of the U.S., the best industries of America, and represent our region to the world.

Oklahoma remains strong as a force in global diplomacy, business, and thought. The world continues to look up towards Oklahoma for leadership. Oklahoma is the forefront for the future. The future is bright for all Oklahoma.

