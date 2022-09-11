Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

In high school social studies classes, students learn critical thinking skills; for example, the difference between primary and secondary sources, or fact vs. opinion. Civic lessons may also include a constitutional lesson in how a bill travels through a legislature to become law.

House Bill 1775 says in part that the State Board of Education prohibits public schools from engaging in race or sex-based discriminatory acts by utilizing methods which result in treating individuals differently on the basis of race or sex or the creation of a hostile environment.

My question is: Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?

