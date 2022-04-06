 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oklahoma still lagging in many rankings

Now that the political commercials are already starting, I had to do a little research.

First of all, Gov. Kevin Stitt claims he gave teachers a pay raise. True, but only after Oklahoma teachers were compelled to protest at the state Capitol.

The U. S. News and World Report website reports, unfortunately, that Oklahoma is ranked overall 43rd out of 50 states. It noted there has been no change in the rank from 2019.

Other notable rankings are noted: health care No. 48; education No. 42; economy No. 37; infrastructure No. 21; opportunity No. 26; fiscal responsibility No. 25; crime and corrections No. 44; and natural environment No. 34.

Among Oklahomans, 31.1% are college educated; the state median income is $29,491.

