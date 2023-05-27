Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I’ve been an Oklahoma resident for 27 years now. In my time here I’ve witnessed a great state deteriorate in ways that are just appalling.

How Gov. Kevin Stitt can parade around while more people are on the streets, educational scores plummet and people in need are being turned away is beyond perplexing.

We can awe at all the new attractions and luxury apartments rising in our neighborhoods, but people are being left behind to fend for themselves.

It’s beyond the point of pulling ourselves up by our own bootstraps. I want a top 10 state, but not one that is top 10 in all metrics pointing at a continued downward spiral.

