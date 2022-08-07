Letter: Oklahoma Senators let us down on burn pit bill vote

Last week, Oklahoma’s two Republican U.S. senators, James Lankford and soon-to-be replaced Jim Inhofe, spit in the face of every American veteran, voting against the Honoring Our PACT Act (House Resolution 3967).

Ironically, this bill passed that same legislative body 84-14 in June, but was sent back for language revision and then rejected by 25 Republicans for what they called "administrative reasons."

The resolution would have addressed health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.

In Lankford’s case, he has never served an ounce of time as an armed forces member and it's ironic he enjoys the spoils of freedom our combat vets, both living and dead, have afforded him.

By turning their backs on those of us who served our nation as members of the armed forces, these two so-called public servants displayed their true colors.

They are a disgrace to the people they purport to serve and are perfect examples of what the Republican Senate has become: a collection of out-of-touch partisan do-nothings who could care the less about ordinary American citizens and the health consequences they endure.

Editor’s note: In a second vote last Tuesday, Inhofe voted for the resolution while Lankford voted against it.

