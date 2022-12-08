Letter: Oklahoma senators imposing their marriage views on the rest of us

Pardon, me, but what does the freedom to practice one's faith have to do with the freedom to marry the person of your choice?

Sen. Jim Inhofe says his beliefs are that we are made in the image of his god, but marriage is only between men and women. He could not vote for a bill that goes against his “strongly held” beliefs. I thought our elected officials weren't there to instill their religious beliefs, but the will of the people. Hello, separation of church and state?

Sen. James Lankford says that the Respect for Marriage Act isn't about equality, it's about “making some people's rights more important than others.” No, not at all. If we are all equal as the Constitution says, then no matter whom you wish to marry, you should be free to do it regardless as to whether the sexes are opposite or the same. He also says it will lead to violations of others right to live their faith. What?

I hate to break it to them, but not everyone in this state, or country, is Christian. Two men or women getting married does not affect anyone's faith or ability to practice it. It doesn't diminish the sanctity of marriage; it ensures that all can marry the person they love. Nor does it stop me from practicing my non-Christian faith.

Our elected leaders have far more important things to worry about, and work on, than who's marrying who.

