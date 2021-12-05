Letter: Oklahoma 'riot law' is an attack on free speech

The Oklahoma “riot law” is in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, which states “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech .. or peacefully assembly, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” That applies equally to states.

What Oklahoma attacks in its riot law is peaceful assembly. Standing in the street is not a riot. It may be a temporary inconvenience to drivers. But that also happens when there are parades, social events like Mayfest where they block off a few streets, bike races, and more.

The recent article on efforts to preserve the law (“State to appeal riot-law injunction,” Nov. 26) is illustrated by a photo of a peaceful assembly protesting the murder of an innocent man by police. A riot, in case you don’t know, involves violence, destruction, rampaging people, deliberate injury and possible death.

This riot law is an abomination in a democracy. It intends to take rights granted by the Constitution away from people who have no other way of making their point.