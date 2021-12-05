 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Oklahoma 'riot law' is an attack on free speech
0 Comments

Letter: Oklahoma 'riot law' is an attack on free speech

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma “riot law” is in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, which states “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech .. or peacefully assembly, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” That applies equally to states.

What Oklahoma attacks in its riot law is peaceful assembly. Standing in the street is not a riot. It may be a temporary inconvenience to drivers. But that also happens when there are parades, social events like Mayfest where they block off a few streets, bike races, and more.

The recent article on efforts to preserve the law (“State to appeal riot-law injunction,” Nov. 26) is illustrated by a photo of a peaceful assembly protesting the murder of an innocent man by police. A riot, in case you don’t know, involves violence, destruction, rampaging people, deliberate injury and possible death.

This riot law is an abomination in a democracy. It intends to take rights granted by the Constitution away from people who have no other way of making their point.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Speaking outside court, the civil rights leader Al Sharpton said the family were relieved and welcomed by the verdict
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent

"In my opinion, Stitt recognized that Jones' execution would have resulted in significant negative publicity as well as negative economic consequences to the state of Oklahoma, to include the loss of future Hollywood movies shot in Oklahoma as well as the loss of other businesses and ventures relocating or starting up in Oklahoma," writes Tulsa resident Steven Terry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert