Letter: Oklahoma response to federal stimulus payments 'irresponsible and disingenuous'

Much of the Republican opposition to the American Rescue Plan recently passed by the U.S. Congress was, “We don’t want coronavirus economic aid to go to ‘blue states’ to help them enable their irresponsible actions” to fund things like education, health care, etc.

Now the Republican legislators in the Oklahoma House (red state) are using the influx of federal coronavirus stimulus payments to justify eliminating the state corporate income tax and reducing state individual income tax rates.

How irresponsible and disingenuous is that!

I have to give credit to the Senate leadership and members who apparently are not supporting that action.

Bret Baker, Grove

