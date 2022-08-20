Letter: Oklahoma public schools are under duress

Republicans are fighting to control government at local levels. For example, Gov. Kevin Stitt has been harassing Tulsa Public Schools since his election. Now, his appointed secretary of education, Ryan Walters, has criticized TPS for a discrepancy it found with a vendor that amounted to less than $20,000. The district reported the contractor problem to police for further investigation.

Another attack was based on House Bill 1775, which prohibits making any student feel guilty about treatment of people of another race. How do you teach a history class without making students aware of slavery, the destruction of Native American tribes and segregated schools?

One teacher complained about an online video designed to assist compliance with the bill. Plus, a thorough search of TPS libraries found one novel about teen sexuality in each of two high school libraries.

But Oklahoma's Republican politicians dismissed the problems of underfunded schools. Although state revenues increased by 9.7%, thanks in part to federal funds provided by Democrats, the funding increase to public schools was only 0.5%. Oklahoma ranks 46th in funding for public school students. Maybe that's why virtually every school in the state has a teacher shortage.

Finally, Republicans want to use your tax money for students attending private schools. Most of these children would be from high-income families and would be taking money needed for public schools with predominantly middle and low-income students.

Every child deserves a quality education. Reputable corporations want to locate in states with good public schools, in order to attract and create productive employees. Remember this when you are voting.

