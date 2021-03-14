Letter: Oklahoma ought to learn from the Kansas experiment with tax cuts

House Speaker Charles McCall supports phasing out Oklahoma’s 6% corporate income tax and lowering the 5% top income tax rate to create new revenues to stimulate the economy.

While these tax reductions are a politician’s dream, they are not based on business realities and will badly compromise the state’s budget process. Most important, they never work.

The Kansas experience proves that.

When Republican Sam Brownback was elected in 2011, he cut business and personal income taxes deeply promising “that businesses would relocate to or expand in Kansas and create new investments that would more than exceed the lost tax revenues.”

Brownback’s plan was exactly what McCall is pushing.

It failed miserably in Kansas, and it will fail in Oklahoma too.

To begin with, for the overwhelming majority of businesses, state taxes are such a small part of their costs that lowering or eliminating them is not an incentive for a company to act.

Second, having justified these tax cuts by “increased revenues,” the state’s budget will reflect taxes actually lost and new revenues which, in all probability, will never be realized.