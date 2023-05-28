Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We are in an unconscionable state where omniscient politicians have inserted themselves into the private relationship between women and their doctors.

Where our LBGTQ+ citizens have been declared by our "courageous, all-knowing" Legislature to be nonexistent. (Sounds like Iran, doesn't it?)

Where librarians are not permitted to provide literature for everyone, and teachers are forbidden to teach all aspects of our history and societal interactions. (Sounds like Russia?)

Where our "infinitely all wise" governor is bravely protecting us from a yellow peril and a red menace: Big Bird and Elmo.

Where Michelangelo's sculpture of David is pornographic, which means the walls and ceiling of the Sistine Chapel are covered by pornographic graffiti.

Oklahoma, land of the free and home of the brave? Clicking the heels of the ruby red slippers will not get us out of this mess, but voting those homophobic, chauvinistic, self-anointed wizards out of office should do the trick.

