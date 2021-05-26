Letter: Oklahoma needs to implement innovative voting system

Currently, we are voting for the lesser of the two evils, either Republican or Democrat, and lately the results are bad.

So, here we are today. What’s wrong?

Is it the way we hold primaries and the general elections? It does seem the two parties don’t have any incentive to work together and solve our problems.

Business leader Katherine Gehl and economist Michael E. Porter studied the problem and determined Congress is not broken and is working just like it was designed.

But this system just doesn’t allow for compromise and the real results we need.

In their book ("The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy"), they cite polls showing 60% to 70% of voters are not happy with the work of their representatives but kept re-electing them.

They found the answer to fixing this mess was right in front of our eyes.

Our Founders gave all states the right to hold elections of their choice. That simple.

Out of this was developed final-give voting tied together with ranked instant runoff voting.