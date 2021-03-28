Letter: Oklahoma needs smarter investments to attract businesses

A recent letter from the former Kansas lieutenant governor reminded us of the disastrous effects of cutting corporate state taxes.

When Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback tried this tactic in 2011, not only did it fail to attract new businesses to the state, it reduced revenues so severely that the state could no longer fund services and infrastructure needs ("Oklahoma ought to learn from the Kansas experiment with tax cuts," March 14).

Also, in a recent Associated Press story published by Tulsa World we were reminded of a comment made last year by Elon Musk that he couldn't relocate his company to Oklahoma because none of his workers wants to move here ("Documents show Oklahomans urged Gov. Stitt to impose lockdowns," March 14).

So how could we bring new businesses to our state?

How about we try investing in education, health care, mental health services and criminal justice reform?