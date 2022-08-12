Letter: Oklahoma needs new U.S. senators

Oklahoma has a fateful decision to make on Election Day – a decision to either lift up the people of Oklahoma, or to further entrench the poor leadership Oklahoma has received from our current cabal of elected leaders.

The “R” side of the decision has one candidate who thinks 13-year-old girls can consent to sex and who voted against protecting veterans exposed to the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. And the other GOP Senate race has candidates who persist in the false claims that the election in 2020 was fraudulent (with no evidence). While the common belief is that politicians lie, this seems beyond expectation.

What is the party platform these people represent, other than cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, and raising taxes on low-and-middle-class Americans just to name a few items in the 11-point plan put forward by the leadership of the GOP?

What will this do to families that lose the safety net of Social Security and Medicare, and to pay more taxes?

There is a different path! To take it will require us to confront our associations; not focusing on the “R” or “D” behind the candidate’s name? Kendra Horn and Madison Horn (no relation to each other), represent an opportunity to upgrade Oklahoma’s senators. They are people who will support families, farms, jobs and public education to build the workforce to meet the needs of businesses who may want to come to Oklahoma.

While you are at it, let us put Joy Hofmeister in the Governor’s Mansion.

