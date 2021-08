There is a shortage of nurses in Oklahoma.

Our nursing schools are not graduating enough nurses each year to meet the ongoing health needs of our community.

Our nursing schools need to increase the slots for nursing students and perhaps open the enrollment twice a year to new prospective students.

