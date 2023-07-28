As a disabled veteran, I don't have an easy day with my injuries. It's impossible to make appointments, not knowing when flare-ups will occur. Forget about waiting in lines all day. I physically can't.

At a local tag agency, I was told new and out-of-state driver's licenses had to be done at a state office. I've been in Broken Arrow since 2020 and haven't been able to transfer my driver's license.

When I have gone to the local state office, there have not been enough staffers, and I haven't seen a section for handicapped or disabled people.

Oklahoma needs an update to their motor vehicles department so they can truly "Service Oklahoma."

