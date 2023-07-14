Oklahoma Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, along with legislators from across the state, filed a concurrent resolution recently to defund any state-funded institutions of higher education that do not immediately eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from every vestige of their institutions.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was established out of necessity. Its intended purpose is reinforced by the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution, which affords citizens “equal protection of the laws.”

As such, the necessity for DEI programs in state-funded higher education institutions remains at an all-time high. When you continue to see inequities across our great nation highlighted in the media daily, examples are not hard to find; you just must be willing to look.

As such, perceived mismanagement of state funding in this space should not call for or allow the complete disbandment of DEI programs in state-funded higher education institutions.

More so, we, the people, should call upon our duly elected officials to leverage the appropriate resources to evaluate and formulate an objective opinion and a sequent action plan that genuinely considers the historical perspective and negative implications associated with not actively educating and promoting the critical aspects of DEI.

