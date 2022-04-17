Letter: Oklahoma missed an opportunity on abortion services

Oklahomans are looking at abortion wrong. I saw that providing abortions is up triple digits this year in Oklahoma. Think of as it as an economic move.

We sold out trading daily earthquakes for the fracking industry and soon had the largest number of manmade earthquakes on the continent.

We have the largest number of marijuana permits for “medical” marijuana farms in the U.S., and 1 in 10 Oklahomans have marijuana purchasing cards.

Abortion services could put Oklahoma at No. 1 in the nation for providing a service for other states.

We may however lose our No. 1 rating as the very worst state in the United States of America for the welfare and well-being of women.

