Letter: Oklahoma Legislature washing schools clean of difficult conversations

An imaginary introduction to an eighth-grade social science textbook, published under the new Oklahoma Legislature's laws for lessons about embarrassing stuff in a young person’s life:

Students, this term we review interesting social, political and cultural topics related to issues in our time. To begin, we might ask what do social, political and cultural mean?

To define them broadly, classroom discussions will rely on media, especially the internet, television broadcasting, radio talk shows and politeness.

Our subjects are environmental justice, racism, human trafficking, adverse childhood experiences, systemic poverty, perpetual warfare, experiences with drugs and coming to terms with our history.

Note our subjects refer to ordinary things that are part of our everyday circumstances in life and are as common peanut butter sandwiches.

To commence, we will domesticate these topics by considering them to be like household laundry. We intend to wash them in your top or bottom loader in cold water to prevent shrinkage, with mild detergent (nothing too stringent) and then rinse thoroughly for soiled matter.

By the end of term, you will have at least one big, clean idea.