Letter: Oklahoma leaders stuck in the past and undermining our future

Recently, a group of Republican legislators claiming to represent “Oklahoma values” has warned that a highly desired industrial project that would mean thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to our state should abandon its support of LGBTQ+ causes when it comes to our state.

A sizable number of Oklahomans support the LGBTQ+ community. And we are not alone. According to the New York Times, in 1977, only 56% of Americans believed gays and lesbians should have equal employment rights. By 2019, that figure had surged to 93%.

These legislators are obviously living in the past, but they have company. When confronted on Fox News, Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the accuracy of a 2014 Pew Research poll that showed 51% of Oklahomans believed that abortion should be legal. A 2022 Pew Research poll shows that 61% of all Americans believe abortion should be legal in all cases. And that percentage increases for younger and better educated people.

Can Oklahoma really hope to attract 21st century businesses when its leaders are still trapped in the past? With so many educated young people leaving the state in disgust over our leaders’ backward policies, we cannot expect things to improve. Unless something changes and changes soon, Oklahoma will remain a flyover state.

