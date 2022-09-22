Letter: Oklahoma leaders are treating teachers shamefully

First, I want to thank the author of the editorial in the Tulsa World about the plight of a former Norman teacher (“Abuse of power,” Sept. 15). It was enlightening as to what is going on with our state and our state of education and our state leaders.

I was appalled to learn that former educator Summer Boismier had to move from her home due to excessive threats made to her. Even worse was that these threats were the result of our lawmakers and our education secretary and state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters falsely accusing this teacher of providing students banned books and pornography. This is more than appalling.

Once again, Oklahoma is a national disgrace and receiving negative attention throughout the country and world. Is it any wonder that this state has a teacher shortage?

House Bill 1775 is ridiculous. It is in the very feeling of discomfort where we learn and grow. It provides context to our history where we are less likely to repeat it. If we feel uncomfortable, we must learn, heal and grow. There is not a better avenue for this than in the classroom surrounded with fellow classmates and adults.

Shame on our lawmakers. You are to be role models and leaders. Shame on Ryan Walters and legislators Cody Rogers, Sherrie Conley, Tom Gann, Jim Grego, Jim Olsen, Marilyn Stark, Wendi Stearman, Kevin West, Rick West, Danny Williams, George Burns, and Warren Hamilton. Shame on them.

In a time where we need love, you have given hate and false information.

