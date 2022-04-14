Letter: Oklahoma lawmakers striking at the heart of women's rights

As I have stated in my previous letters to the editor, whether you are for or against abortion, it is the loss of that right that I fear.

Our male-dominated legislators can't solve the problems that affect our lives daily, so they turn to something that inflames emotions – in this case, abortion. They will scream and yell for the right to free speech and freedom to carry guns, but allow women to have an abortion, that is unacceptable!

This legislation is a slap in the face of all women. If you will print the names of the legislators who were intelligent enough to vote against the abortion bills, I will know who I will vote for come Election Day. It won't be Gov. Kevin Stitt or any of the representatives that voted yes. They certainly aren't concerned with women's rights.

