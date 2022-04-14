 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oklahoma lawmakers striking at the heart of women's rights

  • 0

As I have stated in my previous letters to the editor, whether you are for or against abortion, it is the loss of that right that I fear.

Our male-dominated legislators can't solve the problems that affect our lives daily, so they turn to something that inflames emotions – in this case, abortion. They will scream and yell for the right to free speech and freedom to carry guns, but allow women to have an abortion, that is unacceptable!

This legislation is a slap in the face of all women. If you will print the names of the legislators who were intelligent enough to vote against the abortion bills, I will know who I will vote for come Election Day. It won't be Gov. Kevin Stitt or any of the representatives that voted yes. They certainly aren't concerned with women's rights.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

"If we are an energy powerhouse as Stitt declared, why isn’t he standing up and doing something about this instead of saddling every Oklahoman to higher utility bills for the next 25 to 28 years?" asks Sapulpa resident Nancy Gladden.

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert