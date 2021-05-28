 Skip to main content
Letter: Oklahoma lawmakers ought to support federal infrastructure bill
I would hope that our senators and U.S. House members would get behind the proposed federal infrastructure bill considering all of our bad roads and water breaks in Tulsa this winter.

Try driving from Oklahoma 51 on 121st Street to Broken Arrow. 

The posted speed limit is 35 mph. If you drove at that speed, you most certainly could cause damage to your vehicle. 

Every person from states around us complain about our bad roads.

