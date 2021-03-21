Letter: Oklahoma lawmaker pushing laws based on his faith

In introducing House Bill 1102, Rep. Jim Olsen, with breathtaking immodesty, announced that he was representing God. I checked.

Olsen, R-Roland, actually represents House District 2. With no disrespect to the good folks of that district, I sense a distinction.

If Olsen is drawn to theocratic government, he might take a look at Iran, Saudi Arabia or the Vatican.

However, if he believes the Founding Fathers were on the right track, he could benefit from the words of Thomas Jefferson in 1802 in a letter to the Danbury Baptists: "I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should 'make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,' thus building a wall of separation between Church & State."

Editor's Note: House Bill 1102, the so-called "fetal heartbeat" law, would ban abortions once cardiac activity has been detected. Olsen, a Baptist church pastor, was asked during questioning if he thought he was representing God, and he responded yes.