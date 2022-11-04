 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Oklahoma is in need of some political rehabilitation

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

As a native Oklahoman, I have always been proud of our heritage as common-sense people with honorable values. Now I feel ashamed, not of our heritage but of our role in the catastrophe of politics.

Labels do not help us, though as a believer in smaller government, border security, medical science, women’s rights and global warming, I sometimes wonder what I am. What are we if we allow our leaders to continue to incite our division?

The institution of the "party" is uncontrollable. It is we who are controlled, currently by those suitably indoctrinated to perpetuate a scam, defy common sense and ask us to believe they are righteous.

Perhaps the most disappointing example is Sen. James Lankford, a man of integrity with his own skin in the game, yet for the sake of the party refuses to denounce Donald Trump, a charlatan devoid of ethics, Christian, political, or otherwise.

The governor's love affair with Trump was consecrated with hydroxychloroquine. His slash and burn, adversarial behavior certainly seems impaired, except perhaps to his legion of newly-appointed cronies.

We are better than this and can do better starting on Nov. 8. The MAGA ideal has rallied many to perform their duty for change, but the cult of Trump is not the way.

The Republican voter, not the Republican politician, will decide what the party will be. Ignore the absolutes and pandering of campaign ads which could not be more blatantly corrupt.

Vote your conscience on which of all candidates is the most flexible and least self-serving, and we will have made a good start toward the rehabilitation of Oklahoma politics and maybe send a vital message to the rest of the country.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

