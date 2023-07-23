The Energy Discrimination Elimination Act in Oklahoma is a classic example of the failure of our elected officials to trust the free market or to be truly informed as to reality of good science and market trends ("Fossil fuels 'boycott' law could cost Oklahoma retirement fund $9.7M," June 1).

Did any of our elected officials complain about the state trying to lure a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant to Pryor using tax incentives ("Oklahoma is boycotting banks hostile to oil and gas while recruiting green energy companies," June 10)?

Have any of our local officials traveled to Norway recently, where the majority of vehicles are electric? Or China, where the majority of electrical vehicles are made? What about the coming developments for "white" or "gold" hydrogen, where we will need Oklahoma's drilling/pumping expertise?

The environmental, social and corporate governance view for these projects makes good financial sense. The investors in the ESG financial institutions are looking toward a better future, which also pays a good dividend.

The infrastructure within Oklahoma and Texas should encourage these forward-thinking developments and the transition from the dirty, expensive status quo.

At some point, the lawyers will start going after those who knowingly hindered the new developments while lining their pockets with short-term gains. If we want to ignore the future, where climate change is already costing our state billions, it will be the people of Oklahoma who will pay the price.

Elected officials, please wake up and get educated!

