Letter: Oklahoma is getting federal funding, but no thanks to our congressional delegation

Isn’t it wonderful that northeast Oklahoma is the recipient of a $38.2 million grant, which is expected to help provide 30,000 to 40,000 jobs?

Let’s be sure to thank our congressional delegation. Oh, wait; none of them voted for it. Not Sen. Jim Inhofe, not Sen. James Lankford, not Rep. Frank Lucas, not Rep. Tom Cole, not Rep. Kevin Hern, not Rep. Markwayne Mullin, and not Rep. Stephanie Bice. Remember in November!