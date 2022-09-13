 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Oklahoma is getting federal funding, but no thanks to our congressional delegation

  • 0

Isn’t it wonderful that northeast Oklahoma is the recipient of a $38.2 million grant, which is expected to help provide 30,000 to 40,000 jobs?

Let’s be sure to thank our congressional delegation. Oh, wait; none of them voted for it. Not Sen. Jim Inhofe, not Sen. James Lankford, not Rep. Frank Lucas, not Rep. Tom Cole, not Rep. Kevin Hern, not Rep. Markwayne Mullin, and not Rep. Stephanie Bice. Remember in November!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

"Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?" asks Tulsa resident Kathy Evanson.

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert