Letter: Oklahoma is a proven red state

The letter "Stitt's Hubris" (Feb. 12) criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt's stand on opening schools, overhauling Medicaid's out-of-control costs, working with tribes and other issues.

It complained that our U.S. senators are "bully boys." I assume the writer would apply the same to the Republican majority in the Legislature.

In the controversial 2020 election, 65% of Oklahomans — 1,020,280 voters — voted to keep Donald Trump as president. Oklahoma is a proven red state.

For those who feel differently, I say move to a blue state to not encounter bullies.

Suggestions include going to Portland, Oregon, which has a mayor and governor who were unable to stop 61 days of rioting. Also, there is Detroit and Baltimore — meccas of graft and dishonest politics for years.

But no bullies there.

