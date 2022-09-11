Letter: Oklahoma Historical Society suffers a major loss

First, thanks for the article about Gov. Kevin Stitt not reappointing Karen Keith to the board of the Oklahoma Historical Society. Otherwise, longtime members of the historical society would have not even dreamed that an organization we supported over many years is at the mercy of this spiteful man.

Keith has been a dedicated Oklahoma public servant and resident all of her life. She began earning honors and accomplishment in high school, always bringing honor to our state.

She has served on the Oklahoma Historical Society board for many years and will be sorely missed. But she is a Democrat, and a respected and successful woman. That combination particularly distressed Stitt, it seems.

Because the historical society board has lost the hard-working, unselfish and loyal services of Keith, I no longer want to be a part of that organization. I have sent the historical society a letter of condolence and requested that my name be removed from the membership list.

At the age of 91, I want to be in charge of my personal choices and rights, at least those not yet usurped by the “all-powerful.” Hopefully I can still vote. I plan to do just that!

