Letter: Oklahoma HB 1775 an intrusion by government into the classroom

House Bill 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

Children can be carefully taught negative or positive mores; they are vulnerable.

And, governments must be very, very careful before they begin to interfere using laws to determine what is to be or not to be taught in schools and how topics are to be taught.

Teachers have a moral obligation to teach subjects well, teach them in a neutral manner and certainly not to preach.

Debate and research are excellent vehicles for introducing volatile subjects that need examined in a safe, controlled environment.

A perfect example of this is teaching about different religions or events such as Reconstruction.

Teachers receive a great deal of supervision in their jobs.

Principals are particularly close to teachers. They visit classrooms. They watch teachers teach. They can peruse the lesson plans teachers prepare for each week.

Principals receive communication from parents regarding the happenings in their children’s classrooms.

Oklahoma House Bill 1775 is an intrusion by government into the classroom.