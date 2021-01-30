Letter: Oklahoma has a terrible vaccine rollout

I registered for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state health department portal on Jan. 7 and received an email stating I am in phase 2.

However, about a week later, a friend signed through the portal and was immediately taken to the area for appointments, where he made appointments for himself, his wife and some of their friends.

On Jan. 25, my husband registered was sent taken to the appointment area. But, he had to wait about an hour and still was unable to get a slot.

I am still waiting to be taken to the list of appointments.

This is a terrible system where people younger than us (in our 70s) are getting vaccinated earlier.

I do not know if I will ever get an appointment invitation, and there is no way to find out.

I don't understand why we are having so much trouble.

By adding the teachers to the mix, this will delay our ability to get the vaccine even more.

The state of Oklahoma had several months notice about the vaccine, and, yet, officials didn't have a good system in place.

Other states are vaccinating way more people in a more efficient manner.